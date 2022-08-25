Watch CBS News
Penn State considering selling alcohol at Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (KDKA) - Penn State is considering selling alcohol at Beaver Stadium during the 2022 season, according to the Centre Daily Times

Citing sources, the newspaper reports the university is exploring selling alcohol on the concourse in Beaver Stadium, a month after the new athletic director said the department needed to find more ways to monetize the venue. 

The Centre Daily Times reports the current plan is to have a test run selling alcohol at the game against Central Michigan on Sept. 24. 

A Penn State spokesperson told the Centre Daily Times the sale of alcohol in the stadium has been under consideration, but the university will need more approval before moving forward. 

Alcohol sales are currently only allowed in enclosed suites and boxes. 

First published on August 25, 2022 / 2:50 PM

