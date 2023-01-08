Penn Hills Police request public's help to locate missing woman

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) - Penn Hills Police are asking for your help in finding a missing woman.

Nia Rash has been missing since Dec. 28 and was last seen getting off a bus on Penn Avenue in Pittsburgh.

Authorities said Nia left her home without her medication.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Criminal Investigations Division for Penn Hills Police at 412-342-1167.