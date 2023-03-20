Watch CBS News
Body found in river in Crescent Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A body was found in the river in Crescent Township on Monday, police said. 

Allegheny County police said the woman hasn't been identified, but investigators are working with the medical examiner's office.

Photos from NewsChopper 2 showed first responders, including a fire truck, at the scene. 

A body was found in the river in Crescent Township on March 20, 2023.  (Photo: KDKA/NewsChopper 2)

Police said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The medical examiner will determine the woman's cause and manner of death.

