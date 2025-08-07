Pittsburgh-area homeowner shot by intruder, police say

Pennsylvania homeowner shot while interrupting burglary at his home

Pennsylvania homeowner shot while interrupting burglary at his home

Pennsylvania homeowner shot while interrupting burglary at his home

A homeowner in Penn Hills was shot while interrupting a possible burglary at his home, authorities said.

The Penn Hills Police Department is looking for the person responsible for breaking into the victim's home and shooting him before taking off.

"I'm just glad that he's alive, so that's a blessing," neighbor Donald Davis said.

Police said it was around 8 p.m. on Tuesday when the homeowner on Lincoln Avenue Extension confronted the would-be burglar inside his home. The homeowner was reportedly shot in the groin and taken to a local hospital. He was last listed in serious condition.

When Davis heard the news, he was shocked.

"This is not just a neighborhood, this is a community. Everyone looks out for each other," Davis said.

After the homeowner was shot, the suspect took off down the street toward the main road. Bloody shoe prints from the suspect were still evident on the pavement on Thursday.

Davis said he wasn't home at the time of the incident, but other neighbors told him they heard screaming and saw someone dressed in black running from the home.

"It's really unfortunate. It causes us to really pay attention to what's going on, pay attention to our surroundings," Davis said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Penn Hills police.