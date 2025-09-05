Watch CBS News
Local News

Dominus Charter School students tour Penn Hills High School with opening delayed

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills hosts open house for Dominus students
Penn Hills hosts open house for Dominus students 00:49

Penn Hills School District held an open house on Thursday night following the news that a new charter school will not be open in time for this school year

The district invited families to tour the high school as well as get to know the staff. 

Nearly 30 students in 9th and 10th grades will be attending Penn Hills High School after Dominus High School in Wilkins Township failed to open in time. 

Dominus was chartered through the Woodland Hills School District, but it was denied permission to switch to virtual learning after a tied school board vote. 

The students shared what they are excited about when it comes to attending Penn Hills. 

"They had an esports room, I saw some drones when we were walking in, I'm excited," said Jayden Allenmorant. 

The Dominus High School was set to be the area's first entrepreneurial high school with four main pathways: culinary, healthcare, education, and technology. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue