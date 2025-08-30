Penn Hills accepting Dominus charter school students after charter fails to open on time
Nearly 30 students in ninth and 10th grade will attend Penn Hills High School after Dominus High School, a charter school in Wilkins Township, won't open in time.
According to a Facebook post from the school district, it will host an open house on Sept. 4 for families to tour the building and speak with staff.
Dominus was chartered through the Woodland Hills School District, and it was denied approval to go virtual after a tied school board vote.
Penn Hills officials add that they are ready to support incoming students.