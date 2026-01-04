Watch CBS News
Sports

Penguins reportedly suspend newly-acquired defenseman Egor Zamula

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

On New Year's Eve, the Penguins swung a rare trade with divisional rival, the Philadelphia Flyers. 

The Penguins sent forward Philip Tomasino to Philadelphia in exchange for defenseman Egor Zamula

Zamula had been playing for the Flyers' AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, when he was acquired, and was expected to report to the Penguins' AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. 

However, according to The Athletic's Josh Yohe, the Penguins have reportedly suspended Zamula for failure to report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. 

It's the second time this season that the organization has suspended a player for failing to report to a minor league affiliate. 

Following the conclusion of training camp, defenseman Emil Pieniniemi was suspended for failing to report to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. He has since returned to the organization and has played in two games in the ECHL. 

Meanwhile, Tomasino did suit up for Lehigh Valley on Saturday, a 3-1 win for the Phantoms, and he recorded one shot on goal. 

Back on November 24, 2024, the Penguins acquired Tomasino from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2027 4th-round pick. On July 1, 2025, the Penguins re-signed him to a one-year, $1.75 million extension. 

In 59 games with the Penguins, Tomasino scored 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points, but in the 2025-26 season, he only scored one assist in nine NHL games and spent time in the AHL. 

According to Yohe's report, it's unclear if Zamula will report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue