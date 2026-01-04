Penguins reportedly suspend newly-acquired defenseman Egor Zamula

On New Year's Eve, the Penguins swung a rare trade with divisional rival, the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Penguins sent forward Philip Tomasino to Philadelphia in exchange for defenseman Egor Zamula.

Zamula had been playing for the Flyers' AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, when he was acquired, and was expected to report to the Penguins' AHL affiliate, the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

However, according to The Athletic's Josh Yohe, the Penguins have reportedly suspended Zamula for failure to report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

It's the second time this season that the organization has suspended a player for failing to report to a minor league affiliate.

Following the conclusion of training camp, defenseman Emil Pieniniemi was suspended for failing to report to the Penguins' ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers. He has since returned to the organization and has played in two games in the ECHL.

Meanwhile, Tomasino did suit up for Lehigh Valley on Saturday, a 3-1 win for the Phantoms, and he recorded one shot on goal.

Back on November 24, 2024, the Penguins acquired Tomasino from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a 2027 4th-round pick. On July 1, 2025, the Penguins re-signed him to a one-year, $1.75 million extension.

In 59 games with the Penguins, Tomasino scored 11 goals and 13 assists for 24 points, but in the 2025-26 season, he only scored one assist in nine NHL games and spent time in the AHL.

According to Yohe's report, it's unclear if Zamula will report to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.