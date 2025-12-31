Pittsburgh Penguins trade Philip Tomasino to Philadelphia Flyers for Egor Zamula

The Philadelphia Flyers traded defenseman Egor Zamula to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Philip Tomasino.

The teams announced the player-for-player trade on Wednesday. Tomasino will report to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Philadelphia's American Hockey League affiliate team.

Who is Philip Tomasino?

The 24-year-old forward joined the Penguins in 2024, playing 50 games over the last two seasons with the Penguins. In nine NHL games this year, he has one point.

The Nashville Predators selected Tomasino in the first round of the 2019 draft, and he has spent time in the NHL and AHL since joining the league.

The Flyers (20-11-7) play at the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Who is Egor Zamula?

Zamula signed with the Flyers as an undrafted free agent in September 2018 and has spent the last six seasons with Philadelphia. The 25-year-old defenseman tallied 41 points, including 33 assists, in 168 NHL games with the Flyers.

Pittsburgh (17-12-9) hosts the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.