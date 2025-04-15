Penguins' Sidney Crosby named 'Most Complete Player' in NHLPA Player Poll

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has been named the NHL's 'Most Complete Player,' according to the annual NHLPA Player Poll.

Crosby led the 'Most Complete Player' category for the sixth consecutive year, earning 33.81% of the vote.

Crosby was also recognized for his play in the faceoff circle as he led the 'If you need to win a faceoff, who would you pick?' category with 20.39% of the vote.

The Penguins' captain also finished with the most votes in the 'Who is the smartest overall player?' category, receiving 27.02% of the vote.

Crosby received recognition in other categories, such as 'Who is the best overall forward?', where he ranked fourth, as well as 'Who is the best playmaker?', where he finished fifth.

The NHLPA Player Poll is completed by more than 650 NHL players across all 32 teams. The full results of the poll can be found here.

A season full of accolades for No. 87

Crosby's 2024-25 season has been filled with milestones.

Late last month, Crosby recorded his 20th consecutive point-per-game season, surpassing Wayne Gretzky to become the first player in NHL history to accomplish the feat.

In early March, Crosby moved into the top ten on the NHL's all-time assists list, at the time, recording 1,050 assists, which moved him one ahead of Gordie Howe.

In November, Crosby recorded his 600th career goal against the Utah Hockey Club while also clinching his 13th calendar year with at least 80 regular-season points, passing Mark Messier and Alex Ovechkin for the third most in NHL history.

Crosby's first major milestone of the season came in October when he reached the 1,600-point mark, becoming the 10th player in NHL history to hit the mark.