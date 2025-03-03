Sidney Crosby moves into 10th place on NHL's all-time assists list

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has moved into the top ten on the NHL's all-time assists list.

Crosby registered a goal and two assists in Sunday's 6-5 overtime loss at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs, but those assists did move Crosby up on the league's all-time list.

If you're tired of hearing about Sidney Crosby's accomplishments, keep scrolling.



With his 1,050th career helper, the Captain has cracked the NHL's top-10 all-time assists list 👏 pic.twitter.com/yZ0hLfT702 — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) March 2, 2025

Crosby now has 1,050 assists, moving one ahead of the legendary Gordie Howe.

Sitting 10th on the list, Crosby has the most assists among all active NHL players and more than 200 ahead of the next active player, Patrick Kane, who has 836 assists.

Fellow Penguins player Evgeni Malkin has the third-most assists among active NHL players with 827 assists.

With 19 games remaining this season, Crosby could move ahead another spot or two on the all-time list.

Crosby currently trails Steve Yzerman, the only player ahead of Crosby to score all his assists with one team, who sits in 9th place on the list by 13 with 1,063 assists. Crosby then trails Adam Oates in 8th place by 29 assists with 1,079.

The Penguins will get back in action on Tuesday night when they travel to Denver to face the Colorado Avalanche.

Puck drop is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.