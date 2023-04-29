Watch CBS News
Penguins re-sign forward Alex Nylander to a one-year contract extension

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins have made their first re-signing of the offseason and they are bringing back forward Alex Nylander. 

The team made the announcement today that Nylander and the club have agreed to a one-year, one-way deal worth $775,000. 

Nylander played nine games with the Penguins this past season, scoring one goal and one assist.

During his time in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Nylander set career highs, scoring 25 goals and 25 assists for 50 points. 

Overall, Nykander has played in 93 NHL games, scoring 14 goals, 20 assists for 34 points between stints with the Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, and Buffalo Sabres. 

Nylander was drafted in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, eighth overall. 

First published on April 29, 2023 / 11:10 AM

