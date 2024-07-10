Penguins prospects participate in youth dek hockey clinic as part of development camp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins have their prospects in town this week for their annual development camp but on Tuesday they took their game off the ice and spent some time with young fans.

Youth hockey players were in attendance at Ross Park Mall for a ball hockey clinic at DICK's Sporting Goods House of Sport.

Kids from the Boys and Girls Club of Pittsburgh and the Special Olympics Dek Hockey Team were also part of the clinic.

"It's my second time in Pittsburgh and it's cook to come out here and make a difference in the community," said Penguins 2023 first-round pick Brayden Yager. "Especially all of us players who haven't made the team yet. To come out here and make an impact on these kids, it's pretty special."

"To see the next generation of hockey players at the elite level, and hopefully making some new fans and players as well, we're super excited to be here," added Yvonne Maher, the executive director of the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

As part of the event on Tuesday, which was hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation, local gym teachers were also provided with free floor hockey equipment to help more kids get involved in the game.

Today will be the final day of Penguins Development Camp at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry with a 4-on-4 tournament that begins at noon.

It's open to the public and free to attend.