Penguins Perspectives: So, you're saying there's a chance?

Welcome to Penguins Perspectives, a weekly column by KDKA-TV Digital Producer Patrick Damp. Each Friday, Patrick will talk about the week that was, the week to come, what to watch for, and more.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - You can only ask for one thing in life and in sports and that's a chance.

That's exactly what the Pittsburgh Penguins have as of this morning.

After massive victories over the New York Rangers, the New Jersey Devils, and now the Washington Capitals, the Penguins have gone from a distant nine points out of the playoff race to now just a mere two points out of the wild card and third place in the Metropolitan Division.

They also have a chance to truly control their fate.

Over the next two weeks, they'll meet two of the teams they find themselves in the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs: the Detroit Red Wings and the New York Islanders.

As it stands, the Penguins are two points behind those same Islanders for the second wild card spot and two points behind the Philadelphia Flyers for third in the division.

Through the last 10 games, the Penguins have compiled a 6-2-2 record and largely have done so with contributions from their big guns.

Sidney Crosby, after tying Wayne Gretzky's record of 19 consecutive point-per-game seasons, has scored seven goals and added 11 assists for 18 points.

Evgeni Malkin has added four goals and five assists for nine points and has begun playing like the Geno of old - owning the puck, getting quality chances, and playing like one of the best players on the ice when his skates jump the boards.

Having started the last seven games, Alex Nedeljkovic has provided steady goaltending, compiling a 5-0-2 record and recording a .923 save percentage.

Meanwhile, the man behind the bench who has come under intense scrutiny has the team playing a complete 200-foot game, evidenced most recently on Thursday night against the Capitals when the team committed to blocking shots, clearing the front of the net, and not allowing Washington's goal-scorers few quality looks.

Does this mean suddenly the Penguins are a Stanley Cup contender?

No, they still need to keep up their winning ways in big games and they will need some help from the teams they find themselves chasing down.

It's easy to look back at this season and lament missed opportunity after missed opportunity - and it's fair. The power play remains ranked 30th in the league, and in one-goal losses, the Penguins' power play clicked at a rate of less than 10 percent. The Penguins also have 11 overtime losses, even a couple more of those victories put them solidly in a playoff spot.

Sports, however, are the ultimate "what have you done for me lately" business, and lately, business has been solid.

With teams like Tampa Bay, Toronto, Boston, Nashville, and the aforementioned Red Wings and Islanders remaining on the schedule, we'll find out if it's for real or if it's just another mirage.

Regardless, once again, the Penguins find themselves in April playing meaningful hockey.

All you can ask for is a chance and they have just that with six games to play.