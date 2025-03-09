Mike Sullivan earns 400th win as Penguins head coach

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan earned his 400th win with the franchise after the Penguins topped the Minnesota Wild 3-1 on Sunday.

According to the Penguins' public relations department, Sullivan is the 14th head coach in NHL history, the ninth fastest, and the first American-born head coach to win 400 games with a single franchise.

Congratulations to Mike Sullivan on becoming the 14th head coach in NHL history - and ninth fastest - to win 400 games with a single franchise 🙌



Sullivan is the only American-born head coach to accomplish the feat. pic.twitter.com/pi9vTjKcxR — Penguins PR (@PenguinsPR) March 9, 2025

Sullivan entered Sunday's contest with a record of 399-250-87 as bench boss of the Penguins.

Nearly two years ago to the day, in 2023, Sullivan earned his 400th victory as a head coach in the National Hockey League.

Hired by former general manager Jim Rutherford on Dec. 15, 2015, the Massachusetts native became the winningest head coach in franchise history, surpassing Dan Bylsma's record with 253 wins after a 5-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 16, 2021. Sullivan's 44 playoff victories also rank No. 1 in franchise history.

In the summer of 2022, Fenway Sports Group and Sullivan agreed to a three-year extension through the 2026-27 season.

"He's one of the best coaches in the National Hockey League and we look forward to our continued collaboration with him and the entire Penguins organization to bring another Stanley Cup to Pittsburgh," said Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner at the time.