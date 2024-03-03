Penguins Foundation and Highmark host community day at Hunt Armory Ice Rink in Shadyside

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Highmark along with the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation invited community members to the Hunt Armory in Shadyside on Saturday for a community day full of activities.

The event was held to honor the success of the third season of the Armory, the lone community ice rink in the City of Pittsburgh.

Organizers said that Saturday was a celebration of how the facility has made ice skating and the game of hockey more available to those living in the city.

"To be the only indoor public ice rink within the city limits, it provides a lot of opportunities for families and kids and youth and different associations to participate in skating," said Jaden Lindo, the Manager of Community Hockey Programs at the Hunt Armory. "Learn how to skate, participate in hockey, get an experience with the game, and just come out and have a great time."

Those who came out on Saturday were able to enjoy arts and crafts, giveaways, free skating lessons, and even a visit from the Penguins mascot, Iceburgh.

The Hunt Armory was opened in 2021 and now plays home to public skating, youth hockey, high school, and collegiate hockey, and learn-to-play programs.

The Penguins' website has more information about the public ice rink that you can read here.