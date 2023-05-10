Penguins' defenseman Kris Letang named finalist for Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Penguins may not be in the postseason but one of their franchise cornerstones is being recognized by the league.

It was announced that Letang is a finalist for the NHL's Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for the second time in his carer.

In 2015, Letang was a finalist for the award when he ultimately was the runner-up to Devan Dubnyk.

The Masterton Award is given each year to a player that "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey."

For the second time in his career, Letang suffered a stroke, which happened on November 28. The 36-year-old defenseman missed just five games and returned to the ice on December 10.

The season would not get much easier for Letang, suffering a lower-body injury just eight games later. While he was recovering, he received word that his father passed away in Montreal.

When Letang returned to the lineup on January 24, he scored two goals and two assists for the first time since 2015, including the game-winning, overtime goal.

Last month, on April 2, Letang played his 1,000th career game becoming the first defenseman in franchise history to play 1,000 games for the Penguins, and joined teammates Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin as the only players to skate in 1,000 games for the franchise.

The NHL Awards will be held on June 26 in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m.