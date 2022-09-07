Penguins announce training camp and rookie camp rosters

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - September is here, so we aren't far off from the start of the Penguins season.

On Tuesday, the Penguins officially announced their training camp rosters.

Coming to camp this year will be 21 defensemen, six goalies, and 30 forwards to start.

Among the new faces coming to camp are defensemen Xavier Ouellet, Jeff Petry, Jan Rutta, Ty Smith, Jack St. Ivany, Colin Swoyer; goalies Taylor Gauthier and Dustin Tokarski; and forwards Corey Andonovski, Josh Archibald, Drake Caggiula, Ty Glover, and Ryan Poehling.

For the 17th season, the Penguins core will return, as well. Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang will all be on the roster this year after both Malkin and Letang signed new deals this offseason.

The 17 years together stand as the longest trio in NHL history.

Camp is set to open on Thursday, September 22 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

One week before the main camp opens, 25 players will attend the Penguins rookie camp.

You can see the full rookie roster here and the full training camp roster here.

The Penguins will play a split-squad scrimmage with the Columbus Blue Jackets on September 25 with one squad in Columbus and one in Pittsburgh and then the regular season opens on October 13 at PPG Paints Arena against the Arizona Coyotes.