Penguins and PPG refreshing one local school as part of new initiative

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Thursday, one local school is getting a facelift.

It's all thanks to a partnership between the Penguins and PPG Paints.

Volunteers, and even some Penguins alumni, will paint murals throughout Milliones University Prep in the Hill District.

It's all part of the "New Paint for a New Start" initiative, which aims to refresh schools around the country ahead of the start of the new school year.