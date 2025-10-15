Boy and woman hit after driver jumps curb outside Pittsburgh high school, police say

A 12-year-old boy and a woman were hit on a sidewalk outside a Pittsburgh high school after a driver jumped the curb on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the preliminary investigation suggests a woman was driving down North Murtland Street when she turned right onto Monticello Street, jumping the curb and hitting two pedestrians on the sidewalk outside Westinghouse Academy. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperative, but investigators believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

According to Public Safety, first responders were called to Monticello Street at North Murtland in the city's Homewood West neighborhood around 3 p.m. for reports of pedestrians hit by a vehicle.

A 12-year-old boy and woman were hit on a sidewalk near a Pittsburgh high school after a driver jumped the curb, police said. (Photo: KDKA)

First responders said they found a 12-year-old boy and a woman on the sidewalk of Monticello Street, next to Westinghouse Academy.

Public Safety said the boy had traumatic injuries to his lower body and was taken in critical condition to UPMC Children's Hospital, where he went into surgery. The woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Detectives with the collision investigation unit responded to the scene and are reviewing evidence, including camera footage and witness statements. No other information was immediately available.