A "sweet" craze: Pittsburghers line up for The Peach Truck in droves

Sometimes a story can bring new meaning to a popular phrase, and in this case, it's about word of mouth. Not only is it about simply spreading the word, but it's about spreading the taste.

From Butler to Washington, to Indiana, to Monaca, and everywhere in between, the Peach Truck is making its rounds, and it's drawing lines in shopping center parking lots that stretch around the entire lot.

Whether it's a 12 or 25-pound box, the southern sweets are in demand.

In talking with many of the people standing and waiting to purchase their sweet treat, they were drawn to the truck because they're tasty, they're fresh, and they're versatile.

The excitement was palpable with potential customers telling KDKA-TV they were planning to make peach pie, peach crisps, puree, cobblers, and so much more.

Word of the Peach Truck's arrival in the Pittsburgh area spread via social media and word of mouth, and it spread so quickly and with such rave reviews that the parking lot at the Block Northway was packed.

With peaches from both Georgia and South Carolina, the Peach Truck rolls in all directions; from New England, Michigan, the Midwest, Texas, Florida, and, of course, a loyal following here in Pittsburgh. At $55 for 25 pounds, the price is comparable to stores, perhaps a tad cheaper than others, but those excited about the peaches say that it doesn't matter because the quality is top-notch.

"They're fantastic," one customer told us. "They are so juicy and fresh, you can tell they're fresh peaches from Georgia."

The peaches are preordered online, and then the truck arrives for pick up, as it will on Thursday morning in Natrona Heights and then this afternoon in Indiana. It's become so popular that people come back year after year.

Once customers make their purchase online, they're given a barcode to show those staffing the truck, and then they make the pickup.

You can check out everything the Peach Truck has to offer on their website right here.