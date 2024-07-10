Watch CBS News
Talk Pittsburgh

Peach and Burrata Appetizer recipe | Chef Janet Loughran

/ CW Pittsburgh

Chef Janet Loughran teaches us easy and elaborate recipes
Chef Janet Loughran teaches us easy and elaborate recipes 05:42

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran is helping us with some Fancy But Easy Party Appetizer recipes. Here is her breakdown for making the Peach and Burrata Appetizer featured on Talk Pittsburgh.

Peach and Burrata Appetizer

peach-burrata-chef-janet.png
(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

  • 3 ripe yellow peaches, pitted and chopped
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • 8 oz burrata
  • 1/4 cup pistachios, crushed
  • 5 fresh basil leaves, torn
  • Drizzle of olive oil
  • Sprinkle of salt and pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. calabrese peppers (or milder tear drop peppers)

Dipping options: Toasted Italian bread, crostini, bagel chips

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.