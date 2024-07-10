Peach and Burrata Appetizer recipe | Chef Janet Loughran

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran is helping us with some Fancy But Easy Party Appetizer recipes. Here is her breakdown for making the Peach and Burrata Appetizer featured on Talk Pittsburgh.

Peach and Burrata Appetizer

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Ingredients

3 ripe yellow peaches, pitted and chopped

1/2 lemon, juiced

8 oz burrata

1/4 cup pistachios, crushed

5 fresh basil leaves, torn

Drizzle of olive oil

Sprinkle of salt and pepper

2 Tbsp. calabrese peppers (or milder tear drop peppers)

Dipping options: Toasted Italian bread, crostini, bagel chips