Peach and Burrata Appetizer recipe | Chef Janet Loughran
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Chef Janet Loughran is helping us with some Fancy But Easy Party Appetizer recipes. Here is her breakdown for making the Peach and Burrata Appetizer featured on Talk Pittsburgh.
Peach and Burrata Appetizer
Ingredients
- 3 ripe yellow peaches, pitted and chopped
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 8 oz burrata
- 1/4 cup pistachios, crushed
- 5 fresh basil leaves, torn
- Drizzle of olive oil
- Sprinkle of salt and pepper
- 2 Tbsp. calabrese peppers (or milder tear drop peppers)
Dipping options: Toasted Italian bread, crostini, bagel chips