Paul Skenes records 100th career strikeout in Pirates' 5-3 win against Houston

HOUSTON, Tx. (KDKA) -- Paul Skenes continues to dazzle during his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Pirates' ace struck out six batters on Monday night against the Astros, putting him over the 100 strikeout mark this season.

From 0 to 100... real quick.



That’s 100 strikeouts in only 13 starts for Paul Skenes 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/buyO6mJ57s — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 30, 2024

He's reached 103 strikeouts in just 13 games, averaging nearly 8 strikeouts per game.

Skenes is just the sixth player of all time to reach 100 strikeouts in 13 or less games, joining an exclusive list alongside names like Hideo Nomo, Kerry Wood, Herb Score, Jose DeLeon, and Masahiro Tanaka.

The rookie phenom was the National League's starting pitcher for Tuesday's game at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas earlier this month.

At this time last year, Skenes was the No. 1 overall pick by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Since then, Skenes has taken to baseball world by storm, quickly becoming one of the best pitchers in the league.

This season, Skenes has an ERA of 1.90 and a 6-1 record in 80.2 innings across 13 starts.