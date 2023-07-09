Watch CBS News
2023 MLB Draft: Pittsburgh Pirates select Paul Skenes with first overall pick

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - With the first pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, the Pittsburgh Pirates selected Paul Skenes, a pitcher out of LSU.

Skenes, 21, is a 6-foot-6, 235-pound right-handed thrower. At LSU, he helped the team win a College World Series earlier this spring. 

Skenes holds the distinction as the only NCAA Division I player to reach double figures in wins and home runs in 2022.

He was rated by MLB Pipeline as the No. 1 prospect in this year's draft while also being tabbed by Baseball America as the No. 2 prospect, per a press release from the Pirates.

Skenes went 13-2 with five shutouts, two complete games, a 1.69 ERA, SEC-record 209 strikeouts, 20 walks, and a .165 batting average against in 19 starts for the Tigers this past season.

