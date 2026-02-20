Pittsburgh-area caregiver accused of stealing nearly $15,000 from 2 men

A caregiver in Washington County is accused of stealing nearly $15,000 from two vulnerable men who depended on him for daily care.

Quinn Wells, 41, was a house coordinator for a PathWays group home, a job that gave him direct access to residents' support funds. That money is meant for everyday needs, but court documents show nearly $15,000 disappeared over more than one year.

"This is probably one of the worst financial crimes that can be perpetrated to an individual in the community," Greene Washington Regional Police Department Chief William DeForte said.

Court documents show the money disappeared between April 2024 and December 2025. An internal audit uncovered purchases that did not match the residents' needs, police said.

DeForte said when confronted, Wells admitted to taking the money. He was fired. In a statement to KDKA, PathWays said, in part, that, "Consistent with our commitment to transparency and accountability, we immediately initiated a comprehensive internal review and notified the appropriate regulatory authorities and law enforcement."

Wells is facing several charges, including theft and receiving stolen property. There is a warrant out for his arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact law enforcement.

PathWays said it reimbursed the residents in full and will seek full restitution from Wells when it gets its chance in court.

"PathWays was hypervigilant, and they did the right thing," the police chief said.