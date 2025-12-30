Parts of Washington County hit with heavy overnight snowfall

An overnight winter storm system brought upwards of 9 inches of snow to parts of Washington County.

The National Weather Service said that parts of Canonsburg and the city of Washington received 9 inches of snow.

Video from Courtney Lynn Mead that was taken off of Rt. 19 at the Sheetz on Weavertown Road showed heavy snow coming down early Tuesday morning.

Heavy snowfall blanketed parts of Washington County early Tuesday morning with areas like Canonsburg and Washington receiving nine inches of snow. Courtney Lynn Mead

Jeffrey's Drug Store, which is located on North Central Avenue in Canonsburg, said they had to cancel deliveries until further notice due to the snow.

"Thank you for your understanding and be safe out there," the business said.