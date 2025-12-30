Watch CBS News
Parts of Washington County hit with heavy overnight snowfall

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay,
Erika Stanish

/ CBS Pittsburgh

An overnight winter storm system brought upwards of 9 inches of snow to parts of Washington County. 

The National Weather Service said that parts of Canonsburg and the city of Washington received 9 inches of snow.

Video from Courtney Lynn Mead that was taken off of Rt. 19 at the Sheetz on Weavertown Road showed heavy snow coming down early Tuesday morning.

img-9206-720.jpg
Heavy snowfall blanketed parts of Washington County early Tuesday morning with areas like Canonsburg and Washington receiving nine inches of snow.  Courtney Lynn Mead

Jeffrey's Drug Store, which is located on North Central Avenue in Canonsburg, said they had to cancel deliveries until further notice due to the snow. 

"Thank you for your understanding and be safe out there," the business said. 

