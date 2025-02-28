Parkway East disruptions will begin on Monday for PennDOT construction work

PennDOT's construction season is beginning soon and some disruptions will be in place starting Monday on the Parkway East.

This is a continuation of last year's work from Churchill to Monroeville, but this year, there's a major twist.

The bridge over Old William Penn Highway is not just getting a facelift, it's going, going gone.

PennDOT District 11 Assistant Executive Doug Thompson says it's going away so that they can replace the superstructure, the bridge deck and beams on the bridge that carries I-376 over Old William Penn Highway.

Lane restrictions will start on Monday night.

"In both directions, we'll be taking traffic down during the overnight period, down to a single lane," Thompson said.

Thompson says they'll be reconfiguring the lane markers overnight on Monday.

"On Tuesday morning in both directions, we'll have two lanes shifted to the right slightly," Thompson said.

The loss of one lane in each direction will continue towards the crossover just before the bridge starting April 1.

"The outbound lanes will cross over into the westbound direction," Thompson said. "So, we'll be maintaining two lanes in each direction on the inbound side of the parkway, so that we can reconstruct that bridge."

Reconstruction of the outbound bridge will take around three months and then PennDOT says they'll flip things around and cross traffic over to reconstruct the other side of the bridge. That section of work should start sometime in June and last until late October or early November.

While they're working on the bridge, crews will also be milling and repaving the main lanes between Churchill and Monroeville.

PennDOT says they'll be maintaining two lanes in each direction during weekday rush hours for the most part. The single lane periods will be nights and also on weekends when needed.