Traffic issues at a minimum on first workday of Parkway East closure

Monday was the first workday during the highly anticipated Commercial Street Bridge replacement project. The almost month-long closure got its first real test during the morning rush.

It's been feared, worried about, and at times cursed out, but the closure is here, and progress is coming along. PennDOT said about 60% of the bridge deck is down. That all has to be gone before they can implode the bridge.

"Things are progressing on schedule. That is the main point I want to convey. We are on schedule with the project," PennDOT District 11 executive Jason Zang said.

That's good news for drivers and crews working out in this heat. With temperatures once again soaring, it's not expected to slow down the work.

"These are tough people. They work around the clock. They work in snow, ice, and hot weather. They're not going to stop," Zang said during a press conference Monday morning.

Over the weekend, there was standstill traffic in Homestead. PennDOT is attributing that to the Big Boy train and the thousands of people who wanted to see it. For the most part, PennDOT said detours take about 30 minutes.

"We can make adjustments if needed, if we see issues. We have a lot of resources at our fingertips and try to help the public as best we can," PennDOT District 11 traffic engineer Stephanie Zolnak said.

While the Parkway is closed, crews will mill and pave the Squirrel Hill Tunnel, and emergency crews will do an exercise inside it.

There's no exact day yet for when the bridge will be imploded, but it's expected this week. Crews are asking people to stay outside an 800-foot perimeter or watch the livestream. Thermal drones will be looking for people who are inside the perimeter.

"They will find you, so don't try to go down to the site. It's going to be very dangerous. That's why we have the livestream," Zang said.

After a few days of cleanup, the work will begin to start moving the new bridge. That could happen as soon as next week.

"Potentially yes, if things continue to go on schedule," Zang said.

Commuters on Parkway East closure

Whether by bus or by car, commuters say the closure is forcing them to rethink their daily commute.

For many, the first workday wasn't just about getting to where they needed to go. It was about figuring out how they'll do it again on Tuesday.

"I try to stay off Braddock Avenue 'cause I know the neighborhoods very well, so I try to take some of the side streets just to lessen the traffic on the posted detours," one commuter said on Monday.

While some people are no doubt going to do that, PennDOT stresses that drivers should stay on posted detours rather than take shortcuts through neighborhoods, all in the name of safety for residents in those areas.