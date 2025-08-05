Full closure of Parkway East scheduled for this weekend

If you're driving the Parkway East this weekend, heads up. There will be a full closure in Pittsburgh and Edgewood.

PennDOT on Tuesday announced that I-376 will close in each direction between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange from 9 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Monday. The shutdown will be in place around the clock as crews demolish and replace an overhead sign structure.

Traffic westbound will be detoured at the Wilkinsburg interchange and traffic eastbound will be detoured through the Forbes Avenue/Oakland exit. The full detours can be found on PennDOT's website.

The work, which began last summer, is part of a $95 million project to replace the Commercial Street Bridge between the Squirrel Hill Tunnel and the Edgewood/Swissvale interchange. PennDOT said it'll be one of the largest lateral slide projects performed in Pennsylvania.

Last year, crews temporarily relocated Commercial Street and the Nine Mile Run Trail below the bridge and moved sanitary sewer lines. This year's work includes installing new sign structures and piers, abutments and piles. Crews will need multiple closures to perform the work, including a 25-day full closure and detour in 2026.

The project is expected to be complete in the summer of 2027.

PennDOT has created an email distribution list for Parkway East traffic advisories and construction updates so drivers can stay informed. People who want to join the list can email ymanyisha@pa.gov with the subject line "Subscribe – Parkway East." Updates can also be found online.