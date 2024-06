PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sections of the Parkway East are closed in both directions due to "emergency utility work," PennDOT said on Friday night.

PennDOT said Interstate 376 is closed in both directions between the Penn Hills interchange (Exit 81) and Plum (Exit 84B).

It is not clear when one or both lanes will open.

"Motorists should consider alternate routes," PennDOT said.