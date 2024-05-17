PennDOT will be working around the clock on the Parkway East this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When you have an interstate that is normally three lanes and it's cut down to just one, that can certainly slow you down -- and that's what will be happening this weekend on the Parkway East.

The work will take place in the heart of the construction zone between Monroeville and Churchill.

This is all about the major reconstruction of the Parkway East bridge over Old William Penn Highway.

Crews have been working between the inbound and outbound lanes for a while now, but they need to do some concrete work now.

PennDOT will be working around the clock this weekend on the Parkway East between Monroeville and Churchill. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction throughout that stretch of the interstate. KDKA Photojournalist Bryan Orr

Starting tonight at 9 p.m, the outbound lanes will be reduced to a single lane as you pass the Monroeville/Rodi Road exit and will stay that way until you get through the workzone.

At the same time, the inbound lanes will go a single lane before the Penn Hills interchange until you get over the bridge.

There will be automated speed cameras set up in the construction zone with warning signs up before you get to the area.

"As part of this program, cameras take photos of license plates of any vehicle exceeding the workzone speed limit when workers are present and violators can received up to a $150 civil penalty," said PennDOT's Doug Thompson.

You have to be doing 11 miles per hour over the workzone speed limit to be ticketed.

This is all part of a statewide focus on construction zone safety as last year in Pennsylvania alone, there were 1,200 workzone crashes and 22 people died.

This work will be taking place around the clock throughout the weekend and will return to two lanes in each direction by the Monday morning rush hour. All of the work scheduled to take place is weather-dependent.