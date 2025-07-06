Young girl among multiple people accidentally struck by Shriner at Canonsburg 4th of July parade

Little girl among those hurt at Canonsburg 4th of July parade

A young girl is recovering after witnesses recalled when a participant in the Canonsburg 4th of July Parade accidentally hit her.

A woman, who was also hit, told KDKA-TV that she and her family were watching the parade, and that's when one of the Shriners lost control of their motorbike as they were trying to avoid a parade staff member who was standing in the parade route.

As the person swerved, they ended up in the path of the woman's family. They ultimately ran over her foot and hit the young girl in front of her.

The woman recalled the moment it happened, saying that it happened so fast.

"We ended up calling 911, my sister did," she recalled. "They came over, and we were all trying to apply pressure to her head because she was bleeding. Paramedics came over, they did end up taking her to the hospital, and then they came over, they looked at my foot, they were trying to get me to go to the hospital, I wouldn't."

In a post on social media, the little girl's mother said that she has received treatment and is expected to be OK.

Canonsburg 4th of July Parade grows into a massive tradition

What started as chairs on a sidewalk in Canonsburg quickly turned into a sea of stars and stripes as the annual Fourth of July parade kicked off on Friday.

Now in its 62nd year, the Canonsburg parade has become a generational reunion.

"My dad was involved for over 50 years. I want to carry on this tradition for this town, put on this celebration, not just to make him proud, but continue this for this town," said parade chair Bethany Ludwin.

"It just grew into a big giant family and friend function," said Joseph Graff.