Thousands expected to gather for Canonsburg 4th of July parade

4th of July celebrations planned all across Pittsburgh area

Thousands of people are expected to gather in Canonsburg today for one of Pennsylvania's largest 4th of July parades.

People in Canonsburg have been ready for the parade for days and started setting up their chairs on Wednesday.

The events of the day are set to kick off at 7:30 a.m. for the Whiskey Rebellion 5K, a longtime tradition put on by the Canon-McMillan cross country boosters.

At 9:00 a.m., a ringing of church bells will take place to signal the opening of the ceremonies for the day.

The parade will step off at 10 a.m. and make its way down Pike Street where the spots along the road have been reserved for days, a Canonsburg tradition.

Parking chairs are lining W. Pike Street in Canonsburg where one of Pennsylvania's largest 4th of July parades is set to take place. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA First Alert Meteorologist Ron Smiley will be one of the grand marshals for the parade.

After the parade, the focus shifts to Canonsburg Town Park from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission to the pool, a rock wall, face painting, inflatables, and more.

Gates open at 8 p.m. at Canon-McMillan AHN Stadium for the fireworks finale that starts at 9:30 p.m. and a rain date is set for tomorrow if needed.