Papa Johns employee in Ohio accused of shooting, killing man inside store

An employee of a Papa Johns restaurant in Cincinnati, Ohio, is accused of shooting and killing a man inside the store on Tuesday night.

Police in Cincinnati said Murphy Tilk, 21, fatally shot 23-year-old Nawaf Althawadi inside the West Price Hill restaurant around 11 p.m., CBS affiliate WKRC reported. When first responders arrived at the restaurant on West Eighth Street, they performed life-saving measures on Althawadi, who died at the scene. Officials said the 21-year-old Tilk, who was taken into custody without incident and charged, is a Papa Johns employee, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Tilk booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center on a first-degree murder charge, the center's records show. During Tilk's initial court appearance on Wednesday, he was held without bond. The 21-year-old man has a bond hearing set for Saturday.

Law enforcement has not said what led up to the shooting or if Tilk and Althawadi knew each other. Police are investigating the shooting.

KDKA reached out to Papa Johns on Wednesday evening for comment, but has not heard back.

Papa Johns is a pizza chain with 6,000 locations globally, according to its website. It has 15 locations in Cincinnati.