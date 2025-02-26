As spring soccer season approaches, PA West Soccer still in need of officials

With the calendars changing from February to March, that means spring sports will arrive with the warmer, more spring-like weather. But while interest in playing youth sports in the spring remains high, the number of referees needed to officiate games is shrinking.

PA West Soccer executive director Tim McCoy says his organization has roughly 44,000 youth soccer players spread out between 130 clubs in the Greater Pittsburgh area. McCoy says it was clear to identify when interest in officiating began to wane.

"A couple of years before the pandemic, I think we started to notice that the numbers were sliding," Mc Coy said. "It was largely to do with the sideline behavior of coaches and spectators, adults with unrealistic expectations for what they were seeing on the field."

McCoy says PA West Soccer passed rules a few years ago to make penalties harsher for suspensions, turning one game into two games. Also, the WPIAL and PIAA have been working to alter punishments for player celebrations as well, and the numbers have started to rebound.

"We're currently at about 1,700 referees," McCoy said. "Coming out of the pandemic we were at 1,100 referees, so we've done a significant job of growing, but we really need – we think our floor is around 2,000 – to really fully be able to adequately – without over-burdening the referees we have. The growth is a good thing. We just need referees to grow a little faster, at a faster rate."

As far as finding new officials, PA West Soccer says they are working with teams and the general public to find people who might be good candidates. And McCoy says, there are potential advantages that come with the job.

"Being a referee is a great way to get out and get exercise and be around the game, particularly if you love the game," he said. "It can be a great part-time job because you're an independent contractor, so you decide when you want to do games and you don't want to do games. Generally, you can make a decent amount of money going out on a Saturday working 3 or 4 games."

In order to become a certified official, applicants must pay a one-time registration fee of $65. After that, they must complete courses for certification and be approved for clearance. After that, an official can be certified to work games for youth leagues, high school, college, or even the professional or international ranks.

A handful of former PA West referees have become certified by FIFA, soccer's international governing body. Two of them recently worked the recent Men's World Cup, and one of them also worked the recent Women's World Cup.

"It takes a lot of work," says McCoy, whose son became an official as a teenager. "It requires you to be vigilant, but you can get there if you've got the skill and ability and you really want to do it. It could be an aspirational position as well as just a nice part-time job where you're going to make a little bit of money."

Those interested in becoming a soccer official can log on to the PA West website, or they can inquire within their own local youth sports organization.