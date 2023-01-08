Watch CBS News
Local News

Pa. Turnpike tolls increase for 15th straight year

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Turnpike toll increases go into effect today
Turnpike toll increases go into effect today 00:38

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Beginning today, if you're planning on taking the Pennsylvania Turnpike, you'll be paying a little bit more. 

Today marks the 15th straight year that tolls have increased. 

They're increasing by 5% for both EZ-Pass and toll-by-plate drivers. 

For most drivers, the car toll will see a 10-cent increase from $1.70 to $1.80. 

As for toll-by-plate drivers, it will increase from $4.10 to $4.40. 

The increase is needed to meet funding and capital improvement obligations. 

Also this week, a new state law goes into effect that suspends the registration of Pennsylvania drivers who owe $250 or more in turnpike tolls. 

First published on January 8, 2023 / 1:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.