Police chase that began in Ohio ends in a crash on Pa. Turnpike, shutting down eastbound lanes

Crash that began in Ohio closes part of Pa. Turnpike

We're learning more details on a crash that has closed a part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County.

Sources have told KDKA that the crash began as a police chase in Ohio.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the suspect crashed, and when an Ohio State Trooper stopped to check on him, the suspect stole the trooper's car and drove it into Pennsylvania.

The suspect then crashed again, this time in the trooper's car, which caused the closing of the Pennsylvania Turnpike's eastbound lanes outside of Homewood Borough.

