Watch CBS News
Local News

Police chase that began in Ohio ends in a crash on Pa. Turnpike, shutting down eastbound lanes

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Crash that began in Ohio closes part of Pa. Turnpike
Crash that began in Ohio closes part of Pa. Turnpike 00:30

We're learning more details on a crash that has closed a part of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Beaver County. 

Sources have told KDKA that the crash began as a police chase in Ohio. 

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the suspect crashed, and when an Ohio State Trooper stopped to check on him, the suspect stole the trooper's car and drove it into Pennsylvania. 

The suspect then crashed again, this time in the trooper's car, which caused the closing of the Pennsylvania Turnpike's eastbound lanes outside of Homewood Borough. 

We have a crew headed to the scene and will bring you the latest details as they develop. 

Patrick Damp

Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.