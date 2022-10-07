Construction worker killed in Parkway East crash involving tractor trailer and bucket truck

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A construction worker in a bucket truck died early Friday morning after being hit by a tractor trailer along the Parkway East.

The crash occurred around 3 a.m. when a tractor trailer struck the bucket of a bucket truck that had a worker inside.

Troopers say the truck hit the bottom of the bucket, causing it to flip over. The worker was ejected and fell from the overpass to the bike trail below.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The worker was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Both the tractor trailer and the bucket truck were heavily damaged at the scene.

The roadway was closed for several hours but reopened just after 7 a.m.

State Police are handling the investigation.

