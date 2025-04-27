2 people killed in multi-vehicle crash in Indiana County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a fatal, three-vehicle crash in Indiana County.

Just before 3 p.m. on Saturday, troopers from Troop A and other first responders were alerted to a three-vehicle crash on Warren Road, just east of King Hill Road in Center Township.

Responding troopers learned that a GMC SUV was traveling east on Warren Road at a high rate of speed, and while attempting to negotiate a right curve, traveled into the westbound lane, striking a Ford Focus, rendering it disabled, according to a news release from state police.

The SUV continued to travel within the westbound lane before striking a Toyota Corolla head-on. The Corolla was traveling "directly behind" the Focus at the time of the incident.

After striking the Corolla head-on, the SUV struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its roof in the westbound lane of Warren Road.

The Ford Focus came to a final rest along the westbound shoulder of Warren Road, while the Corolla was pushed off the roadway and also overturned two times before coming to a stop in a nearby yard.

The driver of the SUV, Daniel L. Ryan, 57, of Indiana, Pa., was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ford Focus, Denton L. Shively, 31, of Indiana, was not injured.

The driver of the Corolla, Nathan S. Blystone, 34, of Kent, Pa., was pronounced deceased at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Corolla, identified as Ashley N. Layton, 33, of Kent, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. Layton's unborn child was also pronounced deceased, state police said.