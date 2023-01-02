Watch CBS News
Pa. residents to see increases in some, but not all taxes and fees in 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pennsylvania residents will see increases in some, but certainly not all of the state's taxes and fees in 2023.

The state's flat personal income tax is not going up, and the corporate business net income tax is being cut down.

Pennsylvania currently has one of the nation's highest gasoline taxes, which will be going up.

Turnpike costs will jump 5% on January 8. An E-ZPass will help you save around 60% of the full price paid by toll-by-plate drivers.

