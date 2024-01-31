P3R introduces four-mile fitness challenge event for the Pittsburgh Marathon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We're just 93 days away from Pittsburgh Marathon weekend and this year, P3R gave everyone a glimpse into a new addition to this year's event.

P3R is adding a four-mile run that includes a fitness challenge.

The idea of the fitness challenge is to test the runner's full-body endurance.

There will be a series of six challenges, including conquering the U.S. Air Force 72-foot inflatable obstacle course, completing the U.S. Army's new recruit obstacles such as the low crawl, pull-ups, and sled drag, flipping tires with the Air National Guard, and the full-body weight workout zone with Oxford Athletic Club.

All of that will be done before the competitors cross the finish line at the end of the race.

