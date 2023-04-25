Owner of Pittsburgh tax preparation business sentenced to prison for tax fraud

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owner of a Pittsburgh tax preparation business has been sentenced to prison for tax fraud.

According to a release Monday from the U.S. Attorney's Office Western District of Pennsylvania, Brian VanDusen was sentenced to 30 months in prison and one year of supervised release after pleading guilty last year.

According to the release, VanDusen operated Easy Tax Refund in the Warner Center in Downtown Pittsburgh. He and his employees prepared and transmitted hundreds of false federal income tax returns between 2014 and 2018. The release said losses to the IRS totaled nearly $1 million.

VanDusen pleaded guilty to tax and wire fraud last September.