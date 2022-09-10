Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Constable Brian Van Dusen pleads guilty to tax and wire fraud

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh Constable and owner of a tax preparation business pleaded guilty to tax and wire fraud on Friday.

Brain Van Dusen pleaded guilty to the two counts in federal court.

Van Dusen operated the company "Easy Tax Refund" in the Warner Center and between 2014 and 2018 he and his employees prepared and transmitted hundreds of false federal income tax returns.

The falsified tax returns were regarding schedule C profit and loss income from a business which resulted in illegal tax refunds.

Van Dusen will be sentenced on January 19, 2023, and is facing up to three years in prison and fines up to $250,000.

