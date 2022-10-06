Watch CBS News
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Derry Township. 

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 217 between Derry and Blairsville near Gray Station Road. 

It was a single-vehicle accident and the driver who died was the only person in the car. 

Police and PennDOT crews were able to get the accident cleared and reopen the road not long after the crash. 

