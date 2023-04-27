One person injured in overnight shooting in Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Duquesne.

Dispatchers tell KDKA that police officers and paramedics were called to Wilmot Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers.

No other details were provided surrounding the police investigation.