One person injured in overnight shooting in Duquesne
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Duquesne.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that police officers and paramedics were called to Wilmot Street just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.
One person was taken to the hospital, according to dispatchers.
No other details were provided surrounding the police investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.