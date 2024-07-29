Watch CBS News
One person injured during large house fire in Nottingham Township

By Mike Darnay

NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person was injured during an overnight house fire in Washington County. 

The fire broke out along Hamtom Road around 1:45 a.m., according to dispatchers.

A large house fire broke out early Monday morning along Hamtom Road in Nottingham Township, Washington County.One person was taken to the hospital with burns to their lower extremities. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA has learned that the person who was injured was taken to the hospital with burns to their lower extremities.

The fire was still not under control after more than 90 minutes of crews at the scene battling the intense flames. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. 

