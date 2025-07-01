One more day of rain for the Pittsburgh area before a stretch of dry weather moves in

A stretch of rainy weather for the Pittsburgh area is nearly over.

Any Alert Days Ahead? None

Aware: We were 3.4° warmer than average for June and +1.45" average monthly rain

I know many of us are ready for a break after seeing several days of hot, humid, sticky, and wet weather. Today's rain chance comes a little earlier than what we have seen over the past couple of days, with most dry after 5 p.m. tonight. There is still a chance for downpours, but it appears the chance for that is mainly to the south of I-70.

KDKA Weather Center

Places north of I-70 will have only the slightest storm chance today, with most just seeing around a tenth of an inch of rain.

The cold front and trough sweep through this evening, leaving us with much more comfortable air in place starting Wednesday. Our dew point, a measure of moisture at the surface, will go from 70° this morning to the mid-60s tomorrow morning. It may seem like a small difference, but you will feel the difference.

Pro tip, if you are driving home tonight and see roads are dry, you are good to go when it comes to getting a car wash. If you wait until tomorrow, lines will likely be long at the car wash. You're welcome.

The next couple of days will look very familiar, with each day seeing highs in the mid-80s and humidity levels in the moderate range.

KDKA Weather Center

The pleasant weather sticks around through the 4th, with Independence Day highs in the mid-80s. Temperatures will soar to near 90 on Saturday and Sunday.