1 person dead, another injured in Homewood shooting
A man was found dead and another person was injured after a shooting in Homewood Friday night.
According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, police responded to a reported shooting that happened on Mt. Vernon Street inside of a residence.
When officers arrived to the scene they found a man deceased with a gunshot wound to the back. Medics transported the second victim to the hospital in critical condition.
Two suspects are in question.
Detectives are investigating the incident.