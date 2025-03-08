Watch CBS News
1 person dead, another injured in Homewood shooting

By Christiana Cates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man was found dead and another person was injured after a shooting in Homewood Friday night.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, police responded to a reported shooting that happened on Mt. Vernon Street inside of a residence.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a man deceased with a gunshot wound to the back. Medics transported the second victim to the hospital in critical condition.

Two suspects are in question.

Detectives are investigating the incident.

