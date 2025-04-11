Baldwin elementary school student uses his mother's birthday to help others | On A Positive Note

A birthday gift from a child is something that parents always cherish, and one boy from Baldwin decided to give his mother a gift that is not only worth cherishing but also helps others.

To understand 10-year-old Neko Marino, you first have to understand where he is coming from in life. While he likes the things any other kid would enjoy, video games, football, basketball, and other sports, he seems to be exceptional at one particular thing: being kind.

R.A. Lutz Elementary School sees hundreds of kids walk through the doors every day, and one of those kids has developed a reputation that would make any parent proud.

"He comes ready to learn, he's sweet, he's polite, his manners are on point," said Amanda Mainarich, Neko's teacher.

What he did recently further revealed Neko as a kid with a superstar soul.

"My mom's 50th came up and I didn't know what to buy her," Neko said.

His mom, Melissa Marino, said what most parents would say - "I don't need anything."

"If you want to give me a priceless gift, give me an act of kindness," she said.

It just so happened that his school was in the middle of a coat drive, and that's when Neko began gathering coats.

"I have a lot of coats and it's a good thing to give to people," Neko said.

So, with more than 30 coats stuffed in a plastic bag, Neko took them to school to give to other students who may need one.

"It makes it better for the community, and it helps people in need of coats," Neko said.

"Sometimes, there are just people who are good eggs," Mainrich said.

Mainarich is one of Neko's teachers and is constantly impressed by his kindness.

"Neko was a child who was just born that way," she said. "He was born thinking of others, born with a positive heart, a caring heart, and an empathic heart."

Neko also helps feed the hungry in his spare time, but it's no big deal for this kid with a big bag of coats and an even bigger heart.

"I like being kind, donating coats, and being nice," Neko said.

For Neko, he's providing warmth in more ways than one.

