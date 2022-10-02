Oliver Citywide Academy students to learn remotely this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Oliver Citywide Academy students will be learning remotely this coming week.

The decision comes after a teacher was attacked by a student on Friday.

RELATED STORIES:

A 15-year-old is charged in the assault.

Sources have told KDKA the teacher was physically and sexually assaulted and needed to be hospitalized as a result.

After this week, students will return on a staggered timeline sorted by grade level.

The Pittsburgh Public School Board expects the administration to address the attack as well as develop plans to ensure safety for staff and students alike.