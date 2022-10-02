Watch CBS News
Local News

Oliver Citywide Academy students to learn remotely this week

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Oliver Citywide students to continue remote learning
Oliver Citywide students to continue remote learning 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Oliver Citywide Academy students will be learning remotely this coming week.

The decision comes after a teacher was attacked by a student on Friday.

RELATED STORIES:

A 15-year-old is charged in the assault.

Sources have told KDKA the teacher was physically and sexually assaulted and needed to be hospitalized as a result.

After this week, students will return on a staggered timeline sorted by grade level.

The Pittsburgh Public School Board expects the administration to address the attack as well as develop plans to ensure safety for staff and students alike.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 10:22 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.