Pittsburgh Police take juvenile into custody following assault at Oliver Citywide Academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is in custody in relation to an assault at a Pittsburgh Public Schools academy.

Pittsburgh Public Safety announced that a 15-year-old male was taken into custody for an assault that took place on Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy.

RELATED: Sources: Oliver Citywide Academy teacher physically and sexually assaulted by student

Detectives were able to make the arrest and the 15-year-old is now being held in a juvenile facility in the region.

He is facing multiple charges.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details