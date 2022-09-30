Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police take juvenile into custody following assault at Oliver Citywide Academy

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person is in custody in relation to an assault at a Pittsburgh Public Schools academy. 

Pittsburgh Public Safety announced that a 15-year-old male was taken into custody for an assault that took place on Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy. 

Detectives were able to make the arrest and the 15-year-old is now being held in a juvenile facility in the region. 

He is facing multiple charges. 

September 30, 2022

